Mood is gutted, will talk to club about my future later: Zidane

Madrid [Spain], May 23 (ANI): After failing to win the La Liga title for 2020-21 season, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that his mood is gutted and he will talk to the club about his future later on.



Goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez helped Atletico Madrid defeat Valladolid and as a result, Diego Simeone's side won the La Liga 2020-21 title. Atletico Madrid defeated Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday and as a result, the side secured the title with 86 points from 38 matches.

Real Madrid won 2-1 against Villarreal and as a result, the side finished at the second spot with 84 points.

"My mood is gutted. We didn't win La Liga. If you ask me that, that's the answer. We have to congratulate Atletico, who deserve [to be champions], because whoever is at the top deserves it," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"But the most important thing is what the Real Madrid players have done.I have to thank our fans because they have always supported the team from the outside. I think everyone can be proud of the players, because they have given everything," he added.

When asked about his future at the club, Zidane replied: "With time and with calmness, I will talk to the club about my future later."

Last season, Real Madrid had won La Liga, but this time they failed to secure the title. Barcelona finished at the third spot this season after they won 1-0 against Eibar in their last game.

In the match between Atletico and Valladolid, the former got off to a good start as they got a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute as Oscar Piano scored the goal.

Yeremi Pino gave Villarreal a good start in the 20th minute against Real Madrid. It looked like Real Madrid would suffer a loss, but in the 87th minute, Karim Benzema first got the equaliser for Real Madrid, and then Luka Modric got among the scoring to hand Madrid a 2-1 win. (ANI)

