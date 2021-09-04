Mood is positive, boys know they can do much better: Igor Stimac

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 (ANI): India football coach Igor Stimac has said that the mood within his camp is positive and everyone is looking forward to the second international friendly against Nepal.



The first international friendly between India and Nepal had ended as a 1-1 draw.

"The mood is positive and our boys are aware that they can do much better. Of course, we are still short with the energy level because we are just at the end of the second week of preparation, and the legs are still heavy. But, they are looking forward to putting in a better performance," Stimac said in an official AIFF release.

"We are going to change a few things, and see if that can help us in terms of passing with more confidence, and getting forward easier," he added.

With not many radiation towers around, there's a flurry of birds that greet you every morning. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, leaning back on his chair is all engrossed in a book - 'The Bhagat Singh Reader' by Chaman Lal.

"All the letters, essays, notes that Bhagat Singh-ji has brought out. It's an honour to know about the Great Man who was much beyond a normal citizen and a freedom fighter. He was a pathfinder, innovator and wave creator who had so much knowledge at such a young age. I am just envious about his mentality, and how his mind looked at the world, and I want to do the same," he avers.

"The game was a tough one and Nepal were very organised. We had moments where we could have done better as a team, and there were moments where we did get better. We need to make sure that we have a strong mentality going into the second and not give anything to a team who is looking for something all the fit. We need to make sure that we use it to prepare for the SAFF Championship in good order."

The goal-scorer of the other day Anirudh Thapa was limping till the other night after having suffered a knock above his ankle. "But I am fine now," assures Anirudh, who was part of the victorious India U-15 National Team winning the SAFF title in Kathmandu some years back.

"I have been working on my short sprints, especially my start. That allowed me to connect the ball ahead of my marker, and even goalkeeper Kiran-bhai (Kiran Limbu)," he explains. "We were much better in the second half in the first match and wished the match could have continued for some more time for us to find the winner. As it kicks off tomorrow (September 5), we look ahead to a continuation, and manner we played in the second half," Anirudh said. (ANI)

