More Tests will make women cricketers battle-hardened: Raman

The India women cricketers will play a one-off Test against England from June 16 -- their first since 2014. They will also tour Australia later this year for a full series that includes a day-night Test in September-October.

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Playing more Tests in a calendar year will help women cricketers 'become better in terms of match fitness' and 'test them in every respect' for tougher competitions, said former India cricketer and women's team coach, WV Raman.

"What it (playing more Tests) does is that it gives them (women cricketers) the opportunities to play the hardest format of the game and once they start doing well, they will be hailed even more than they are today," Raman said in an interview with espncricinfo.com.

"If they play regularly, that also gives them opportunities and tests them in every respect. The other thing is, it also helps them become better in terms of match fitness because playing hard cricket for four or five days is going to be tough if you're not used to it. Once they start getting used to it, I'm sure they will also start enjoying it," said the former India batsman who played 11 Tests and 27 One-day Internationals.

Raman felt that not more than three or four top cricket-playing countries could afford more Test matches for women given the "commercial side of it".

"How many boards can sustain is my question. Maybe the top three-four can because it does take a lot of money as well. Let's not forget the commercial side of it. Even if three-four boards are interested in making the girls play Test cricket, it is fine, and we must try and give them back," said Raman, who has been replaced by Ramesh Powar as the women's team coach.

