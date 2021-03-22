5th T20I: Morgan addresses the spat between Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler

In the 14th over, the incident took place when Buttler was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 14th over.

India beat England in the fifth T20I game with Skipper Virat Kohli's help, who turned out to be the star of India's win. He managed to score 80 from just 52 balls. One of the match's highlights was perhaps Kohli's spat with opposition batsman Jos Buttler when the latter got out.

But England skipper Eoin Morgan has downplayed the incident saying, that he was unaware of what happened between them.

"I don't know actually (what exactly happened). Obviously, Virat is very animated when he plays, a big character in the game, that's just who he is; he rides the emotions of the game. Sometimes in tight games, people can have conflicts, that's not uncommon. I think that was the instance," said Eoin Morgan.

Morgan went on to talk about Ben Stokes, whose performance was not up to the mark.

"The role Ben has played for us in the middle order, when he has had opportunities to play, he has done a really exceptional job. It is actually a really difficult role to fulfil. It's something he has taken on board and embraced. In the last game, he played really, really well. We would have liked him to kick on, but it didn't necessarily happen, but his contributions when given the opportunity have been really well," said Eoin Morgan.

