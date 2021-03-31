Morgan confident he'll be fit for KKR's opener

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) England's limited-overs cricket captain Eoin Morgan, who missed the last two ODIs against India on Friday and Sunday due to split webbing, said he should be fit for his IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s first match on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

"I feel a lot better than I did probably a week ago, and the plan moving forward is to remove the stitches tomorrow (Thursday)," said Morgan while speaking in a media interaction on Wednesday.

"And then continue the progress, like batting in the coming days and over the week and then fielding at the back end of that. And given the time frame that I have available to me, it's looking good, very good," added the 34-year-old.

The left-handed batsman praised his team's spin bowling attack saying that a strong spin line-up will be useful on the spin-friendly surface in Chennai where KKR will play their initial games.

"When you look at our spin department as a whole -- on paper it's one of the best in the tournament and that's factual," he added.

"You look at the options that we have and the conditions that we might play, particularly in Chennai which notoriously can turn, or at least raise the eyebrows over spinners. It's an area that I think if we play well in the tournament I think our spinners will have bowled well and contributed in that regard," Morgan said.

KKR have added Harbhajan Singh at this season's auction to a spin attack that already had Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Shakib Al Hasan.

"Adding Harbhajan to our squad has strengthened us in a really, really good way, I think," the England limited-overs captain said.

--IANS

kh/