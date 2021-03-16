Morgan first from England to play 100 T20Is

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first male player from his country to play 100 T20 international matches. Morgan walked out for his 100th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday as England play India in the third T20I.

Morgan, 34, is the fourth player overall to reach 100 appearances in T20 internationals. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik holds the record for most appearances in T20Is with 116 after whom comes India's Rohit Sharma, who plays his 109th match on Tuesday. New Zealand's Ross Taylor is above Morgan with 102 appearances.