MS Dhoni set to become first IPL player to earn 150 crores in salary

The wicket-keeper batsman, who was bought for Rs. 6 crore in the inaugural IPL auction in 2008, at that time the most expensive cricketer to be picked in the auction, will become a player with more than 150 crore in earnings through salary alone after the 14th edition of the league.

MS Dhoni is set for a new high in the Indian Premier League 2021.

The CSK skipper has led the Chennai-based team to three titles. Dhoni, who at present has 137.8 crore in IPL salaries, will draw a salary cheque of Rs. 15 crore in the 14th edition which will take his overall compensation to over Rs. 152 crore.

Following Dhoni, the highest-paid cricketer overall in the league is Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma with over ₹146 crore from the league after his Rs. 15 crore salary package for the upcoming season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who leads the chart of top IPL salaries with Rs. 17 crore, is third with Rs. 143 crore in IPL salaries.

The auction for the upcoming season will be held on February 18 in Chennai while the season will kick-off in April.