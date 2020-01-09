MS Dhoni will be in contention for World T20 if he plays well in IPL: Ravi Shastri

Team India coach Ravi Shastri has stated that legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will be in contention for a spot in the side's squad for the ICC World Cup T20, if he delivers quality performances in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shastri revealed this during an interaction with CNN News 18, adding that he had a conversation with Dhoni and that is something which will remain between them.

"I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us," he said as quoted by Cricket Next.

"He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career. So he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. But if he has a cracking IPL, well, then...," added Shastri. The Team India coach further gave a glimpse into the factors which will be of prime importance in deciding between Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. "We will have to consider the person’s experience and form. They will bat in the number 5-6 position. If Dhoni plays well in IPL then he does put himself in contention." Shastri's remarks will certainly be nothing short of music to the ears of Dhoni fans, who are awaiting his return to international cricket with bated breath.