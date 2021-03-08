Mumbai beat Goa on penalties, reach 1st ISL final

Bambolim (Goa), March 8 (IANS) Mumbai City on Monday reached their first Indian Super League final after edging out FC Goa 6-5 on penalties at the GMC Stadium. Both teams failed to score in the regulation time and also the extra-time, after which the match was decided through penalties.

For Mumbai, the League Winners' Shield holders, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raynier Fernandes, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, and Rowllin Borges were on target while Igor Angulo, Ivan Gonzalez, Ishan Pandita, Jorge Ortiz and Adil Khan scored for FC Goa.