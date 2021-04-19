Mumbai City extend winger Bipin Singh's contract till 2025

Bipin, who mostly warmed the bench in his first couple of seasons with the club, became one of the first names on the team sheet under chief coach Sergio Lobera in Mumbai City's recently concluded campaign.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC on Monday extended the contract of 26-year-old winger from Manipur, Bipin Singh, till May 2025.

The winger had a season to remember as Mumbai City got their hands on both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

Bipin, who was part of the I-League club Shillong Lajong between 2012 and 2017, struck the only hat-trick of the 2020-21 ISL season in a sublime performance against Odisha FC.

His 90th-minute goal in the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan sealed Mumbai City's maiden title in the premier football competition.

Bipin, who has made 45 appearances for the club, racked up six goals and four assists in his 22 games this season. His exploits at Mumbai City earned him his maiden call-up to the national team and Bipin made his international debut in a friendly against Oman.

"I cannot express my joy enough to be able to extend my stay here with Mumbai City. Since joining the club in 2018, I've felt at home and Mumbai City has helped me become a better footballer.

"The ambition at Mumbai City is to be at the top, to win silverware and I feel proud to have been a part of such a historic season with the club, winning the double. I honestly believe that this is only the beginning," he said.

Head coach Lobera said, "It's difficult to find an immensely-talented player like Bipin. I have worked with so many footballers but Bipin's work rate and his willingness to learn stand out."

--IANS

akm/kh