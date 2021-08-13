Mumbai City FC complete signing of midfielder Lalengmawia

Lalengmawia rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and made his name after being the only player from Mizoram to make it to India's squad for the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup. After two hugely impressive seasons that followed in the I-League with the Indian Arrows, where he made 13 appearances and scored a goal, the central midfielder signed for NorthEast United in the ISL ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions Mumbai City FC on Friday confirmed that the club had agreed a deal with NorthEast United for the transfer of Lalengmawia for an undisclosed fee. The young midfielder joins the side on a five-year contract until May 2026.

The 20-year old turned out on 10 occasions in his debut campaign for the Highlanders and stepped it up in the following season, featuring in each of the 22 games and scoring a memorable strike from distance in NorthEast United's run to the semifinals in the recently concluded 2020-21 season.

Lalengmawia marked a milestone season in his short career as he led out NorthEast United as the youngest captain in ISL history before being named ISL's Emerging Player of the Season and the FPAI Young Player of the Season for 2020/21. His outstanding performances in the domestic season earned him his first call up to the Indian national team, as he made his international debut for the country against Oman in a 1-1 draw earlier this year.

Lalengmawia joins Mumbai City ahead of a historic season with a chance to defend both, the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy, and represent India at the 2022 AFC Champions League.

"I want to thank NorthEast United for giving me the opportunity to play at the highest level in India but now, I feel I am ready to take the next step in my career. To join a club of Mumbai City's stature is a huge honour for me and for my family. The club has the ambition and the intent, not just to win titles in India but to make a mark in Asia as well and I want to be a part of it.

"The club had a hugely successful last season and I believe we're on the right path to build something special here. I am still young, I have a lot to learn and I am looking forward to getting to work with the coach Sergio Lobera, his staff and my new teammates," said Lalengmawia.

Head coach, Sergio Lobera said, "A player of Lalengmawia's calibre brings a lot of quality to the team and reminds us that if you are good enough, you are old enough. He is an exciting talent, possibly the best of his generation, and he is the right type of individual that we want at Mumbai City."

