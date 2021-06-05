Mumbai City give 3-year contract extension to Borges

The Goa-born player, who played a crucial role in Mumbai City clinching a double in the 2020/21 season -- winning the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy -- made 20 appearances for the club during the season, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC on Saturday extended midfielder Rowllin Borges's contract till May 2024, with the option of extending it further by a year.

The 28-year-old Rowllin is currently in Qatar with the Indian national team for FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifying round matches.

"I am delighted to commit my future with Mumbai City. The last two years of my career have been an incredible learning curve; especially the last season... it was nothing short of a dream for all of us.

"(Mumbai City) coach Sergio Lobera's style is very unique, and it's the style I enjoy the most. I have evolved both as a player and as a person under him, and it's a great moment for me to be able to continue here at Mumbai City for the best years of my career," said Rowllin after signing the contract.

Coach Lobero said, "To win trophies you need to have good Indian players and I think Rowllin is the best in his position. He has consistently shown his quality and he proved it again last season in particularly tough circumstances. He is not only experienced, but also a great team player, and for me that matters the most."

