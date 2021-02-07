Mumbai City look to do the double on FC Goa (Match Preview 87)

Mumbai and Goa are first and second in most metrics, except on the table where the latter lie third, a full eleven points behind. Sergio Lobera has once again got his team to hog the ball throughout the season, an aspect at which he has only been bettered by Juan Ferrando, the man who replaced him as Goa coach.

Bambolim (Goa), Feb 7 (IANS) Two teams that dominate most of the statistics in the Indian Super League (ISL) will go head-to-head when Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Goa's 59 percent possession and 489 passes per game are the highest such numbers in the league with Mumbai's 56 percent possession and 486 passes per game come a close second. Mumbai have the best passing accuracy in the league (75.71%) while Goa come in second with 74.04 per cent.

The first game between these two teams was heavily hyped with Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera taking on his former team, but it did not quite live up to its billing with Goa's Redeem Tlang receiving an early red card and tipping the scales in Mumbai's favour. Goa will be eager to prove a point as both teams go head-to-head again.

For Mumbai, a win is necessary for them to stay cemented in the top spot ATK Mohun Bagan now just three points behind. Goa find themselves in the midst of a set of teams vying for the final two playoff slots.

Although Mumbai is the top-scoring team this season, Goa's Igor Angulo's goal last week took his tally to 10 for the season, and up against him will be the current leader for the Golden Glove award in Mumbai goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. Mumbai City, who have accumulated the most yellow cards this season, will have everyone in the squad eligible to be picked, much to the content of Lobera, who has vowed to work on the disciplinary aspect.

