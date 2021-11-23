Mumbai Half Marathon to be held on Dec 19

NEB Sports, the organisers of the event, said that all permissions and clearances will soon be granted to recommence their various marathons across the country.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) After a Covid-enforced gap of two years, the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon is returning and will be held on December 19, the organisers said on Tuesday.

"Several new protocols will be in place for the race this year, including mandatory vaccination or RT-PCR negative tests, staggered starts, packed breakfasts, sanitisers, and disposable masks to make it safe for everybody," race director Nagaraj Adiga said in a release.

"The organisers intend to limit the numbers based on permissions from the government. We are very close to reaching our target already. Registrations are, however, open till December 4," he added.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said that focus on fitness has increased manifold after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Since the pandemic began, the focus on fitness has increased manifold, and people have realised the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle," said Tendulkar.

"I wish participants of the Mumbai Half Marathon the very best and urge them to follow the necessary safety protocols. I hope they encourage their friends and family to participate too," he added.

The half marathon has a new home this year in the form of Wings Sports Centre, at reclamation in Bandra West, and the event races include the biggie, the half-marathon (21.1 km), the 10K, and the 5K.

