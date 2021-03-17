Mumbai Indians have all bases covered going into IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel

Mumbai Indians will be playing their first nine games at slow and low Chennai and Delhi tracks. However, Patel does not think this will be a problem for the reigning champions.

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has said that Mumbai Indians have all the bases covered in their squad going into the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I don't think it is a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians, because, if you look at the Mumbai Indians squad last year, there was only one thing which everyone could notice - they didn't have an experienced spinner. They have Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, but they needed someone experienced, and that's what Mumbai Indians did in this auction," Patel said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"They got Piyush Chawla, a very experienced campaigner in IPL. He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket or on slow and low wickets. So, I think Mumbai Indians have covered all the bases. It depends on where they are playing so it won't be a disadvantage. That's what champions can do, even after winning a tournament they try and fill spots and that's exactly what Mumbai Indians have done," he added.

The IPL Governing Council, earlier this month, announced the schedule for the league, to be held in India across six venues from April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener.

The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue. One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.