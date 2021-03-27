Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey for IPL 2021

"The new jersey captures the composition of the five basic elements of the universe -- earth, water, fire, air and sky, each signifying the essence of the five-time champions," said an MI statement.

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

"These elements hold an astronomical essence as the building blocks of the human body, each signifying a power of the universe. The jersey reflects how MI has been built over the years, resonating stability, cohesion, confidence, compassion and exploration as signified on the jersey by earth, water, fire, air and sky respectively," it said.

The blue and golden colours remain on the jersey but the design has changed a bit. There is a slight change in design almost every year with many IPL teams.

MI won the IPL title in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

MI begin their 2021 campaign on April 9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai while their second game is against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 13 at the same venue. The Mumbai franchise then plays SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the same venue on April 17 and 20.

