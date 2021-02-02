Mumbai look to get back to winning ways against Kerala (Match Preview 81)

Bambolim (Goa), Feb 2 (IANS) Mumbai City FC will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai's 12-game unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 2-1 to NorthEast United in their last match. It was only their second defeat of the campaign, with the previous loss also coming against NorthEast United in the opening match of the season in November.