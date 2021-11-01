Mumbai shuttler Taarini wins triple crown in Finland

The 14-year-old Taarini, who trains with Hufrish Nariman at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), clinched the gir's' singles under-15, girls' doubles under-17, and the mixed doubles under-17 titles in the event organized by Espoon Sulkapallo-Badminton.

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Young upcoming talent Taarini Suri of Mumbai won three titles in the FZ FORZA Finnish Youth 2021 Badminton Championship at the Otahalli Recreation Center, Otaranta, Finland, which concluded on Sunday.

In the girls' singles under-15 final, the second-seeded Taarini was confidence personified and with smart, clever tactics was in complete control and powered her way past Estonia's Emilia Šapovalova, the joint third-fourth seed by coasting to an easy 21-7, 21-8 victory in just 15 minutes to clinch the gold medal.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Taarini outclassed Sweden's Anvita Harakamani 21-13, 21-10, while Šapovalova stunned top seed Saga Strömberg of Sweden winning at 21-9, 23-21.

Later, Taarini and her Finnish partner Elmeri Lybeck clinched the mixed doubles under-15 gold medal. The top-seeded pairing of Elmeri and Taarini overcame a spirited fight from the England combination of Anish Nair and Jessica Burden before emerging victors, with a 22-20, 21-13 verdict in 27 minutes.

In the girls' doubles under-17 final, the joint 3-4th seeded pairing of Chloe Dennis (England) and Taarini toppled the second-seeded English duo of Lila Dundas and Brooke Stalker as the latter conceded the match. Chole and Taarini after losing the first game bounced back to win the second. In the decider, Chole and Taarini were leading 11-8 when their opponents conceded the match.

Results:

Girls' singles Final: Taarini Suri (India) beat Emilia Šapovalova (Estonia) 21-7, 21-8. Semi-finals: 3/ 4-Emilia Šapovalova (Estonia) beat 1-Saga Strömberg (Sweden) 21-9, 23-21; 2-Taarini Suri (India) beat Anvita Harakamani (Sweden) 21-13, 21-10.

Mixed doubles U-15 - Final: 1-Elmeri Lybeck (Finland)/Taarini Suri (India) beat Anish Nair (England)/Jessica Burden (England) 22-20, 21-13.

Girls' doubles U-17 - Final: Chloe Dennis (England)/Taarini Suri (India) beat 2-Lila Dundas (England)/Brooke Stalker (England) 17-21, 21-17, 11-8 (retired).

--IANS

bsk