Mumbai T20I: Windies win toss, opt to bowl first against India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): In the series decider, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third ODI against India here on Wednesday.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 as the first T20I was won by India while the second game was claimed by the visitors. The winner of today's game will lift the series at the Wankhede Stadium here.



The Caribbean side are playing with the same winning combination as they have in the last game. On the other hand, India made two changes and brought in Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Windies' playing XI: Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams. (ANI)

