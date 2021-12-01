Mumbai Test: Who will make way for Virat Kohli?

Perhaps it’s a good thing for India to have a problem of plenty when it comes to picking the Playing XI. The last time there was a debate over the side, it was to accommodate a non-bowling Hardik Pandya. India’s experiments at the T20 World Cup didn’t pay off, and they have come back to face the architects of their expulsion from the tournament, and their vanquishers at the World Test Championship—New Zealand—for a home Test series.

Typically, a home series becomes known for tailored pitches, and one-sided matches where winning the toss is likely to get one the game. Most tourists, used to fast pitches and pace bowling, falter in the face of slow wickets and Indian spinners. New Zealand is something of an exception, with their own spin wizards and batsmen who can handle spin-bowling—and sometimes revel in it.

The Kanpur Test match was that rarest of rare things in the cricketing world, and particularly in the subcontinent—a thrilling draw.

There were times in the match when it appeared either side could win. The match began with India posting what appeared to be looked like a formidable first innings total of 345, only for New Zealand to go even better up to a point, with openers Tom Latham and Will Young closely missing out on centuries. The opening stand crossed 150 runs, and at one stage New Zealand were 197-1. For them to be bowled out for 296 took superb performances by Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India were upbeat going into the second innings, but were reduced to 51-5 in under twenty overs. It took a knock of 65 from the first innings centurion Shreyas Iyer at a crucial time, with Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha for company. Iyer would credit new coach Rahul Dravid for telling him how to go about his innings—spend as much time in the middle as he could, and build his innings slowly—so that India were in a position to declare with a lead of 283.

New Zealand began their final innings well, and the match seemed all set for a draw. But then Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson all fell in the space of six overs with most of a session left to see out, and all bets were on India, until bad light finally ended play with New Zealand teetering at 165-9.

Iyer, who hadn’t played first-class cricket in three years coming into the game, was unlikely to have made the Playing XI if not for Virat Kohli choosing to rest and K L Rahul ruled out of the series with an injury. It was a toss-up between Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, and when Iyer was given the nod, he made it count.

After his sparkling debut, it would be unfair to drop Iyer to make place for Kohli.

Iyer has been spoken of a sensation right from the 2014-15 season, when his consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy saw him picked for the Delhi Daredevils IPL side at a bid of Rs. 2.6 crore, a record for an uncapped player. He made that opportunity count, and would go on to replace Gautam Gambhir as the captain of the IPL side within three seasons, becoming its youngest ever skipper.

He has been in the reckoning for the Test side since 2017, when he was added as cover for Kohli for the Australian tour. He came on only as a substitute fielder then, and it would be nearly half a decade before he got his turn in the middle.

One of the criticisms against Iyer was that his naturally attacking game had vexed coaches, because it had served him well at most times but let him down at critical periods. But his ability to adapt his game in Kanpur is evidence of how much he has grown.

It ought to be out of the question to drop Iyer, but the Indian team has historically treated replacements as simply placeholders. Take the case of Mayank Agarwal, whose Test career has barely got a start. He was unceremoniously dropped partway through the Australia series last year to make way for Rohit Sharma, then brought back for the fourth test to play down the order, and then included in the squad for the England series but not selected for a single game. Naturally, Agarwal began to doubt himself. He is likely to be back in the wings once Rohit and Rahul are back in the squad, although his talent is there for all to see.

It would be a shame for Iyer to receive the same treatment. Iyer has had a mercurial rise to the top since he was spotted by former Indian player Praveen Amre at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana, at age 12. Not long after, in 2009, he went through a lean patch from being rejected at selection trials and needed the help of a psychologist to get himself back on track. Let us imagine for a moment what being dropped after a dream debut could do to someone who has waited so long for the call.

The other options are for one of the two out-of-form men to make way—Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

The problem is their seniority.

Rahane is the vice-captain, and helmed India in Kohli’s absence. Players have spoken favourably of his captaincy, and his attitude in the dressing room. Much has been said about his form—he averages 24.39 in the last 16 games, and hasn’t scored a century since the Boxing Day Test eleven months ago—but Rahul Dravid has stood by him, and said all it will take is one good innings.

Pujara has averaged 28.61 in the last 23 games, and hasn’t scored a century since we lived in a pre-pandemic world.

But earlier this year, he endured body blows and gruelling conditions to save the game for India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Those heroics have practically guaranteed him a place in the side.

One might argue that it isn’t fair to judge current form based on averages. One needs to take into account the fact that both Rahane and Pujara have played across continents and on wickets that were not batsman-friendly during this time. Pujara plays in the very tough No. 3 position, where adaptability and stability are key, and he has delivered on both counts when the team most needed him.

However, one must also take into account that both men tend to perform better away than at home. They are also well into their thirties.

It is important to groom the next generation, and with so many young players raring to go, perhaps the Indian management should look at tactfully “resting” the senior players.

The officials have been silent on what will unfold on Friday, but given that Rahane is vice-captain and it is important for him to be included in the team as often as possible, perhaps it should be Pujara who is given a match or two off.

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com