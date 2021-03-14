Mumbai thrash UP by 6 wkts, win 4th Vijay Hazare title (Ld)

Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal got Mumbai off to a flying start to the chase with an opening partnership of 89 runs that came in just over nine overs. The Mumbai captain scored most of the runs and he eventually fell to Shivam Mavi after hitting 10 fours and four sixes.

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Aditya Tare scored an unbeaten 118 after captain Prithvi Shaw smashed 73 off 39 balls to help Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh by six wickets and win the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Jaiswal (29) then departed in the 15th over after which Tare anchored the chase. Tare first put up 88 runs for the third wicket with Shams Mulani 36, before putting up another 88-run stand with Shivam Dube. Dube himself scored 42 runs in 28 balls, hitting six fours and one six.

Earlier, opener Madhav Kaushik's unbeaten 158 helped UP score 312/4 batting first but Mumbai made light work of the target. They reached 315/4 in just 41.3 overs thus sealing the title.

This is Mumbai's fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title and their first since the 2005/06 season. They have won all matches they played in the tournament this season.

Brief scores:

Uttar Pradesh 312/4 in 50 overs (Madhav Kaushik 158 not out, Akshdeep Nath 55, Samarth Singh 55; Tanush Kotian 2/54) lost to Mumbai 315/4 in 41.3 overs (Aditya Tare 118 not out, Prithvi Shaw 73; Sameer Choudhary 1/43) by 6 wickets with 51 balls remaining

