'Munich can't guarantee fans in stadium at Euro 2020'

Munich, April 12 (IANS) The city of Munich cannot give any guarantee that spectators will be at least partially allowed back into the Allianz Arena during the Euro 2020 tournament, mayor Dieter Reiter said on Monday.

Venues where there is a threat of games being played behind closed doors owing to the coronavirus pandemic could be dropped as hosts.

Reiter said he would like to see fans return to the Munich stadium, where Germany will play all three group-stage matches and a quarter-final. "But from today's point of view, it can't unfortunately be ruled out that no spectators can be admitted to the games in June due to the (Covid-19) infection situation and the corresponding requirements of the Bavarian health authorities," he said in a statement.

Eight host cities have promised to allow fans back in the stadiums for the tournament postponed by one year due to the pandemic.

UEFA said on Friday that Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin have to submit 'additional information' on the spectators situation by April 19 when a final decision on the host cities is to be made by the UEFA executive committee.

