Murali Kartik miffed over Manoj Tiwary's fate at IPL auction

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Former India spinner Murali Kartik on Saturday expressed anger over Manoj Tiwary's fate at the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction.

The auction which took place on Thursday, saw Tiwary going unsold for the second consecutive year. Other Indian players like Pragyan Ojha and Subramaniam Badrinath also did not find any takers at the auction.

"I don't tweet a lot, this is somewhat late since the auctions were a few days ago, but can't understand how players like @tiwarymanoj not be picked, these are guys who have given everything for the franchise they played for.other players who come to mind @s_badrinath &@pragyanojha," Kartik tweeted.Tiwary, in the past, has represented Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab in the tournament.Ojha has played for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers. He won the Purple Cap (award for bagging the most wickets in single IPL season) in 2010.In the auction for 2020, Australia's pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore while Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian player as he was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.75 crore.A total of 62 players were bought at the auction. Out of these, 33 are foreign while rest are Indians. (ANI)