Murray hopes to bounce back with Jamshedpur FC in new ISL season

Murray scored seven goals last season in Kerala Blasters' 10th-place finish on the points table. "To be honest, I was a bit disappointed with myself. I set myself a target every season and I didn't meet what I wanted. So, I am looking to bounce back and hit my target this season," he said on the latest episode of Football United.

"I will also look to involve other players, not just score goals. To bring other players into the game, it's a big goal of mine. At the end of the day, if I wanted to play a single-man sport, I would play tennis or golf. So, for me it's also about helping people around me to create success for them and then create success for myself," he added.

On the reason the 25-year-old Australian striker chose to join the Owen Coyle-led team which finished sixth on the points table last season, Jordan said, "It's a club that is striving for success. And they have got an abundance of great players. Owen Coyle is a fantastic coach. I have actually watched him when he was in the Premier League as well, which is unreal being a striker [in his playing days] and a great coach who has coached plenty of great players."

Jamshedpur FC have reinforced their attacking force ahead of the upcoming campaign. They already had strikers like 2019/20 Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis and Farukh Choudhary in their ranks and recently, apart from signing Murray, they also brought in Ishan Pandita, who impressed for FC Goa in no small measure last season. Murray says there is nothing like healthy competition for places which helps a team to progress.

"Competition is always good. I say this to all youngsters coming through: you want to fight for your spot. Last thing you want to do is get comfortable, when you are comfortable, you don't progress at all. So, to have that kind of competition at the club is good for me, I actually love it a lot," he said.

Murray believes Jamshedpur FC have a very good squad, and in a message to fans he promises he is eyeing nothing less than a trophy in the upcoming season and that he will do whatever it takes to achieve that.

"They really have a tough squad. They also had a lot injuries, which was very unfortunate for them [last season]. They are a tough side to crack down. They have made some good signings this season, some really good local Indian players as well. You can have only four foreigners on the field now, so it gives an extra chance for another Indian player to be on there which is unreal in the big scheme of things for Indian football," he said.

