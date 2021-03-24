Murray withdraws from Miami Open

London, March 24 (IANS) Former world No.1 Andy Murray of Britain has withdrawn from the 2021 Miami Open due to a left groin injury, the organisers said. His place in the draw will be filled by a qualifier or lucky loser, the organisers added.

The 33-year-old Murray, who has a 28-9 record in Miami, lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2013. He had been given a wildcard for the tournament with his world ranking a lowly 118 due to his long injury layoff.