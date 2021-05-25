Mushfiqur, bowlers shine as Bangladesh secure maiden series win over Sri Lanka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 25 (ANI): Mushfiqur Rahim smashed a gutsy ton before Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman picked three wickets respectively to help Bangladesh win the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.



Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 103 runs (DLS method) and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series. With this win, Bangladesh also went on top of the World Cup super League table.

This was also the first time that Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in a bilateral series

Mushfiqur's resilient 125 off 127 balls had helped Bangladesh post 246 in the 50 overs despite being seven down in the 39th over with just 184 runs on board. In reply, Sri Lanka fell 104 runs short of the target.

Chasing 247, Sri Lanka got off to a slow start scoring just 53 runs in the first 14 overs. The visitors also lost two wickets which dented Sri Lanka's chances in the chase.

If Mustafizur dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka, Shoriful Islam sent skipper Kusal Perera back to the hut. Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was soon found reeling at 89/5 in the 25th over.

Five overs later Sri Lanka slipped to 106/6 and the required rate kept climbing due to visitors' sluggish approach.

Sri Lanka needed 135 runs from the last 17 overs and had four wickets in hand. Wanindu Hasaranga, who had scored successive ODI fifties, failed to get going as he was cleaned bowled by Mehidy.

When Bangladesh was one wicket away from the winning match, rain interrupted the play and the target was reduced to 245 from 247 in 40 overs which brought down the equation to 119 runs in 12 balls. In the end, Sri Lanka was only able to score 141/9 in the 40 overs

Earlier, Mushfiqur's excellent knock had set Sri Lanka a target of 247 despite Bangladesh witnessing a horrific batting collapse.

Sri Lanka started the second game on a strong note as Dushmantha Chameera struck twice to remove Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in the second over.

However, Mushfiqur first brought up a fifty to rescue Bangladesh after a poor start and then steered the hosts to a respectable total. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed a magnificent hundred, his eighth in ODIs to help Bangladesh reach close to 250.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 246/10 (Mushfiqur Rahim 125, Mahmudullah; Chameera 3-44); Sri Lanka 141/9 (Danushka Gunathilaka 24; Mehidy Hasan 3-28, Mustafizur Rahman 3-16) (ANI)

