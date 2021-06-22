Mushfiqur Rahim suffers hairline fracture ahead of Zimbabwe tour

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe, but there is some uncertainty over the tour as the country has halted all sporting activity because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dhaka, June 22 (IANS) Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has sustained a hairline fracture on his left index finger, which could affect his prospects of touring Zimbabwe in July.

Rahim, who plays for Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League T20 tournament, sustained the fracture during his team's match against Gazi Group Cricketers on Monday.

"We did a CT scan on Mushfiq's hand, which has come up with a hairline fracture on his left index finger," Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician, Debashish Chowdhury, told ESPNcricinfo.

"We have asked him to take a break of one week, but we are hopeful that the recovery won't take too long, since it is a hairline fracture. We will review the injury after one week, and then we can determine what to do next," he added.

