Mushtaq Ahmed sees big potential in Pakistan U-19 spinners, says bowlers must get constant exposure

Lahore [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed feels Bangladesh-bound Pakistan Under-19 spinners are full of potential and have the talent to do big things for the country in the years ahead.



The training camp for Pakistan Under 19 tour of Bangladesh began on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore with the players taking part in the three-hour-long session.

Mushtaq will be part of the 10-day camp which will conclude on April 11 when the final 17-member squad files out to Dhaka for the one four-day and five 50-over matches.

"It is always a real pleasure to work with youngsters. I think this bunch is full of potential and has a bright future. At this stage of their careers, it is important for them to work develop control," said Mushtaq in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) blog.

"The Bangladesh tour will provide them an opportunity of playing a four-day match while I will also work with them in the three-day practice match that starts tomorrow," he added.

Following an impressive 2020-21 domestic season, Aaliyan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, and Faisal Akram received call-ups in the 20-player probable squad and are honing their skills under the guidance of Mushtaq, whose leg-spin brought him 346 international wickets from 1989 till 2003.

"The idea is to teach them the basics of both red and white-ball cricket and the art of taking wickets. Among this lot, Faisal Akram is hugely promising and has great variations as a left-arm wrist spinner. Arham, Ali, and Aaliyan are also very keen on making full use of this opportunity and my job is to impart the skills I learned as a player and coach in my career," said Mushtaq.

"With these spinners, our future is bright indeed and it is important that they are groomed and give constant exposure. Spinners need to bowl long spells in nets and in matches. The more they bowl, the better they get," he added.

The squad will play a three-day practice match from Sunday following their second practice session on Saturday. Two 50-over matches will also be held during the camp, the squad will be trimmed to 17-players during the camp. (ANI)

