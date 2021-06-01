Muzumdar appointed Mumbai senior cricket coach

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-winning captain Amol Muzumdar was on Tuesday appointed coach of Mumbai senior men's team for the season 2021-2022, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a statement.

"The Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA, consisting of Mr. Jatin Paranjape (chairman), Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni and Mr. Vinod Kambli, has appointed Mr. Amol Muzumdar as the coach of Mumbai senior men's team for the season 2021-2022," the MCA said.