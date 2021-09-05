My biggest dream fulfilled, says shuttler Krishna Nagar after clinching gold at Paralympics

By Anuj Mishra

Tokyo [Japan], September 5 (ANI): Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar, who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, said his only aim was to keep the lead during the game as it becomes difficult to bounce back in a big match like a final.



Krishna clinched the gold medal after defeating Chu Man Kai 2-1 in the men's singles SH6 -final match on Sunday.

The Indian shuttler says his biggest dream has been fulfilled. "My sports journey started when I made my debut in para-badminton. And today my biggest dream has been fulfilled of winning gold at Paralympics," Krishna told ANI in an interview after the gold medal win.

Battling it out on Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Chu Man Kai in three sets by 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in 43 minutes. This was India's fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Krishna said he was determined to win the final set after going down in the second essay in the summit clash.

"In mind, I knew that I had to win the third set at any cost, the court on which I was playing on was helping me actually. So I had in my mind that I have to take the lead before going to the second half of the third set so that if I would make any mistake, I could cover them up during the game," said Krishna.

"I had one thing in my mind, that I shouldn't give the lead to Chu Man Kai, hence I kept a lead of at least one or two points during the match. And as soon as I reached the 17th point, I just ran away with the win," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, shuttler Manoj Sarkar, who won a bronze on Saturday, said the feeling of winning a medal in the Paralympics couldn't be expressed in words.

"It's an emotion which couldn't be expressed in words. When you see a dream and it gets fulfilled, everyone in the camp gets elated. So these emotions couldn't be expressed in words," Manoj told ANI.

"I was under pressure in the bronze medal match, and the result could have been better. Before the bronze medal match, it was going in my mind that 'what if the result is not what I'm expecting'. It was a do-or-die situation and I did it. I am ready for the 2024 Paris Paralympics," he opined.

India secured a total of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

India had sent its highest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines. Badminton and Taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both of which were represented by India

Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total till the 2016 Rio edition. It has now drastically improved upon that entire number by 7 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 alone. (ANI)