My sports journey started after Asian Games, says Paralympic gold medalist Krishna Nagar

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar, who won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, feels his sports journey began only when he starred in the Asian Games.



Krishna Nagar had won a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

"In 2017, 2018 I had nothing. I didn't have money to play a national tournament even. But now everything is there I cannot describe the feeling. I feel my journey started after the Asian Games," Krishna told ANI.

Krishan along with 11 other athletes will be given Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday. The Indian shuttler is excited to receive the prestigious award.

"My dreams are getting fulfilled gradually. It's a proud moment. I first won gold, then I was selected for Khel Ratna Award. It feels good. Everyone in my family is elated," said Krishna

"My family feels proud as everyone recognises them and they are very happy with the respect being bestowed on them. Just want to imagine what it would like to be felicitated by the President of India," he added.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra (Athletics), Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh P.R (Hockey), Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Sumit Antil (Para Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Krishna (Para Badminton), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting), Mithali Raj (Cricket), Sunil Chhetri (Football), and Manpreet Singh (Hockey).

All men's Hockey India team who has won the historic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been awarded Arjun Award with the exceptions of PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh. (ANI)

