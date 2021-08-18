My story at Real Madrid has been written: Ronaldo on transfer rumours

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished the "disrespectful" media reports which suggested the Portugal striker could return to Real Madrid.



The star footballer is entering the last year of his Juventus deal and there were talks of him moving to his old club.

"Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that's been said and written recently, I have to set out my position," Ronaldo said in a statement on Instagram.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It's been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It's in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it's also in the minds of every fan of the club.

"And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for 'merengue aficion', an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine," he added.

The Juventus star also blasted the recent news and stories claiming that he is in talks with other clubs too.

"As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth," said Ronaldo.

"I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can't allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk," he added.

Earlier this month, in one of the biggest transfers in football, Lionel Messi signed for PSG on a two-year contract with an option of a third-year after leaving Barcelona. (ANI)