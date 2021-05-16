N Korea withdraw from World Cup football qualifiers

Pyongyang, May 16 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Sunday confirmed the withdrawal of North Korea from the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

In a brief statement, the AFC said the matter will be referred to the organising committee for FIFA competitions, and that further details on the standings of the Asian qualifying Group H, which includes North Korea, will be announced in due course, reports Xinhua.