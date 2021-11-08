N Srinivasan insisted that I coach Team India, hope I haven't let him down, says Ravi Shastri

Dubai: Team India's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday revealed that former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan was the reason behind him getting into a coaching stint with the side.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has been appointed head coach of the senior side and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri as India sign off from the T20 World Cup.

Shastri also thanked BCCI and mentioned that communication within the dressing room has been free and players vocal about their issues.

"Communication has been free we have managed players especially with their training methods. One thing we were never short of communication. Everyone had the freedom to express and I think it has been one heck of a journey," said Shastri in a virtual press conference.

"I know it's my last day in the dressing room but I'll like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity and I also like thank all the committees that were involved in picking me as a coach," he added.

The former India cricketer further explained the role N Srinivasan played in him applying for the post of coach.

"But one man I would like to give the special mention, his name is N Srinivasan. He was the man who insisted that I do this job in 2014. In fact, I didn't have the belief that I could do this job, he had more belief in me than I had and I hope I haven't let him down. Sir you listening, I got the opportunity and I did my work without any agenda," said Shastri.

Barring the below-par show in the ongoing tournament, the Men In Blue have performed exceptionally well under coach Shastri and India skipper Kohli.

India had defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to clinch the Test series earlier this year. The Kohli-led side had also defeated England 3-2 in the T20I series in March this year.

"We won back-to-back (Test) series in Australia. We took the lead in England and it could be the longest lead-in history (with the final Test being deferred to next year). I might be commentating on that Test," Shastri mentioned.

India rounded off the Super 12s stage of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 with a resounding nine-wicket victory over Namibia in Group 2.

Both sides had already failed to make the semi-finals before the action got underway in Dubai, but India finished on a high as half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped them chase 133 with ease.