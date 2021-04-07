NADA reiterates India's stand on doping to world body

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) reiterated India's stand of zero tolerance for doping to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Wednesday.

Navin Agarwal, director-general of NADA, emphasised on NADA's commitment to making sports free of doping during an online interaction with Witold Banka, the WADA president and Olivier Niggli, the WADA director-general.