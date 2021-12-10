Nadal all set to return from foot injury in Melbourne ATP event

Melbourne, Dec 10 (IANS) Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal is set to make his return from a foot injury at an ATP 250 in Melbourne that will begin on January 4.

Nadal had ended his 2021 season in August due to the injury. The move meant that the Spaniard did not compete in the US Open.

Nadal, the 20-time major champion, leads a strong field that also includes former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori, former world No. 5 Kevin Anderson and 2017 Nitto ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov.