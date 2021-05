Rome, May 16 (IANS) World No. 3 and winner of 20 Grand Slams, Spain's Rafael Nadal, on Sunday overcame a mid-match surge from No. 1-ranked Serbian Novak Djokovic and raised his game in the deciding set to triumph 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in the Italian Open final -- his 10th title.

