Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon, Olympics

London, June 17 (IANS) Rafael Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam title, will skip this year's Wimbledon and will also not feature in the Tokyo Olympic Games as he wants to rest his body.

The Wimbledon runs from June 28 to July 11 while the Olympic Games begin on July 23.

"Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," tweeted 35-year-old Nadal, who is the joint highest winner of Grand Slam titles along with Roger Federer at 20.