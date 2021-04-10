Nagal crashes out of Monte Carlo Masters in 58 minutes

Travaglia, seeded second in qualifying, dropped just three points on first serve to crush the 23-year-old Indian in 58 minutes on Saturday.

Monaco, April 10 (IANS) India's Sumit Nagal had to bite the dust in the opening qualifying round of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, going down to Italy's Stefano Travaglia 3-6, 0-6.

The Italian will face Poland's Kamil Majchrzak for a place in the main draw. Majchrzak broke 12th seed Gianluca Mager on four occasions to score a 6-3, 6-3 win.

This was the first day of action at Monte Carlo Masters after Fabio Fognini completed his title run in 2019.

Earlier this week, the 136th-ranked Nagal had lost in the ATP 250 Sardegna Open first round in Cagliari to Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 1-6, 3-6 after entering the main draw following two emphatics wins in the qualifying rounds.

--IANS

akm/kh