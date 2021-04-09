Nagal to take on Travaglia in Monte Carlo qualifier

Monaco, April 10 (IANS) India's Sumit Nagal will be up against a tough player when he takes on Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters Qualifiers (Round 1) match on Saturday.

The tournament, headlined by the likes of Spain's Rafael Nadal -- who will open his 2021 clay-court campaign in Monte Carlo -- and Serbia's Novak Djokovic (winner in 2013 & 2015), will also see the likes of Italy's Fabio Fognini, Russian Daniil Medvedev, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Germany's Alexander Zverev competing for the prized trophy in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.