Nageotte and Morris set to soar at Millrose Games

Nageotte is the Olympic champion, having cleared 4.90m to triumph in Tokyo in August, while Morris secured Olympic silver in 2016 and is the 2018 world indoor champion.

New York, Dec 14 (IANS) It will be a battle of pole vaulters as Americans Katie Nageotte and Sandi Morris will look to soar to new heights in New York City when they compete at the Millrose Games -- a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting -- on January 29.

"I'm so excited to be back at Millrose this year," Nageotte said. "It's one of my favorites meets, and a great place to jump.

"The competition is going to be really exciting and I can't wait."

Nageotte experienced a dream season in 2021, winning three Wanda Diamond League meetings in addition to her US title in Eugene and gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo. She was second in the 2018 edition of the Millrose Games,said a report on the World Athletics' official website.

Morris, meanwhile, backed up her 2016 Olympic silver medal-winning performance with a pair of world outdoor silver medals in 2017 and 2019. At the 2020 Millrose Games, she soared 4.91m to break The Armory's facility record.

Morris' personal best is 5.00m, set outdoors in 2016, while Nageotte has a career best of 4.95m, recorded in Eugene in June.

The pole vault stars are the latest big names to be announced for the Millrose Games, following the recent confirmations of Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, world shot put champion Joe Kovacs, Olympic champion Athing Mu, two-time world indoor 800m silver medallist Ajee Wilson, Olympic 800m finalist Natoya Goule-Toppin and US 1500m champions Elle Purrier St Pierre and Cole Hocker.

--IANS

bsk