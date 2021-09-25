Namdev Shirgaonkar elected as Secretary General of Maharashtra Olympic Association

Mumbai [Maharashtra], September 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Olympic Association has appointed Namdev Shirgaonkar as its Secretary General. His appointment came at the back of an unopposed election.



Shirgaonkar previously held the position of Vice President at the Maharashtra Olympic Association. "The biggest agenda is to support athletes and make sure that they have the best chance to succeed. To create a transparent structure and work closely with the government and facilitate the best resources possible under the expert guidance of Ajit Pawar," said Namdev Shirgaonkar on his election as per a release.

Other new senior position electrets in the Maharashtra Olympic Association are Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Landge, Ashok Pandit, Pradip Gandhe, Jay Kowli and Sanjay Shete.

The first thing to be set into motion for Shirgaonkar as the new Secretary General is better infrastructure by requesting the government for training facilities that will enable Maharashtra athletes to win at the national, international levels.

Maharashtra has always been a key state via which athletes have succeeded at various levels and the MOA will look to increase that number in this new regime. (ANI)

