Name India-England Test series after Tendulkar and Cook: Panesar

"Eng v India test series should be called "Tendulkar Cook trophy " because both have highest test runs for their countries, they played a lot against each other and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we don't have a series named after him. @englandcricket @BCCI #INDvENG," Panesar tweeted on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Test series played between India and England should be called the 'Tendulkar Cook Trophy', says former spinner Monty Panesar.

The India-England series are currently termed Pataudi Trophy, named after Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and son Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, when played in England and the Anthony De Mello Trophy, named after the founding member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Tendulkar and Cook are the highest run-scorers in Tests for India and England respectively. While Cook scored 12,472 runs over 161 matches at an average of 45.35, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer of all time in Test cricket with 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an average of 53.78.

Panesar suggested that the trophy can also be named after former all-rounders and captains Kapil Dev and Ian Botham. He also said that any India-Pakistan series should be named after Kapil and former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

"Either have "Botham Kapil Trophy " but I'm sure India v Pakistan test series probably be called "Imran Kapil Trophy " #INDvENG #Cricket," tweeted Panesar.

--IANS

rkm/kh