Nanavati elected as a bureau member of world swimming body

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Virendra Nanavati, veteran sports administrator and former general secretary of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), was on Saturday elected as one of the bureau members of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) at its General Congress in Doha.

Nanavati, 79, has been elected for four years, from 2021 to 2025. FINA elected 16 bureau members from across the globe.