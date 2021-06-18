Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

London, June 18 (IANS) Four-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan has withdrawn from the Wimbledon commencing on June 28.

The 23-year-old has, however, confirmed on Friday that she would compete at the Tokyo Olympics beginning on July 23.

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year," the All England Club said in a statement. "She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."