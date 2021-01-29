Napoli knocks out Spezia in Coppa Italia

Rome, Jan 29 (IANS) Napoli secured the last spot in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, as the Partenopei eliminated Spezia 4-2 in their last-eight encounter.
Napoli all but sealed the win before half-time on Thursday evening. After breaking the deadlock just five minutes into the game with Kalidou Koulibaly's stunning back-heeled attempt, Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, and Eljif Elmas all scored to put the side up 4-0 at the break, reports Xinhua news agency.
Despite easing up in the second half and allowing Spezia to pull two goals back in a span of three minutes, it was too late to overturn the game.
Napoli will go on to face Atalanta in the semi-finals while the other semifinal clash will see the Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan.
--IANS
aak/