Napoli knocks out Spezia in Coppa Italia

Rome, Jan 29 (IANS) Napoli secured the last spot in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, as the Partenopei eliminated Spezia 4-2 in their last-eight encounter.

Napoli all but sealed the win before half-time on Thursday evening. After breaking the deadlock just five minutes into the game with Kalidou Koulibaly's stunning back-heeled attempt, Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, and Eljif Elmas all scored to put the side up 4-0 at the break, reports Xinhua news agency.