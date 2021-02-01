Narine, wife Anjellia welcome first child

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) West Indies spinner Sunil Narine on Monday announced the birth of his first child.

Narine posted a photo of the baby on his Instagram handle. Narine and his wife Anjellia had revealed in December that they will be welcoming a baby boy to their family.

"You fill a place in our heart that we never knew was empty, we have seen all of God's goodness and grace in one tiny face. We love you unconditionally - Dad & Mom," he captioned the image.