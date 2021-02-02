Natarajan 'elated and extremely surprised' by grand reception in hometown

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): India's pace bowler T Natarajan on Tuesday said that he was "extremely surprised" after he received a hero's welcome at his native village in Salem following India's win in Australia last month.



Natarajan had made his Test debut during the fourth match against Australia at the Gabba and he even went on to take three wickets in the first innings.

Upon reaching Salem, the left-handed pacer was welcomed with 'dhols' and shehnais on January 21. The Indian pacer was surrounded by a huge crowd and he then stepped onto a chariot.

Natarajan who is India's latest pace bowling find said he was not only elated but was also surprised by the grand reception at his hometown, Chinnappampatti. He also thanked his fans for the love and support.

"I was elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised by the reception at my hometown, Chinnappampatti. Thanks a ton for the love and support," Natarajan tweeted.

Natarajan got his head tonsured and shared a picture of himself standing in front of a temple with his hands folded as a sense of respect for the almighty on Sunday.

Last month, he had said that being a left-arm pacer works as an advantage for him as currently there are not many bowlers with that angle playing for the senior side.

"The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me," Natarajan had said.

"I always believe in my strength. I will try to support the Salem cricket association as much as I can. It is because of people's support that I am here. People know how I came here, if one does hard work he can achieve anything. I could not meet you all when I returned, I thank the media and all who supported me," he had added.

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. For the first time in 32 years, Australia was defeated at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

