Natarajan in Tamil Nadu squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will lead the Tamil Nadu team that features fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.

Natarajan will be making his comeback to the Tamil Nadu setup after a rollercoaster tour of Australia in which he went from being a net bowler to making his T20I, ODI, and Test debuts.