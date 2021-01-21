Natarajan receives 'hero's welcome' at native village Salem

Salem (Tamil Nadu): After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, most of the Indian stars landed in the country on Thursday and every star continues to be welcomed with open arms. Pacer T Natarajan was no exception and he received a hero's welcome at his native village in Salem.

Natarajan had made his Test debut during the fourth match against Australia at the Gabba and he even went on to take three wickets in the first innings.

Upon reaching his native village Salem, Natarajan was welcomed with 'dhols' and shehnais. The Indian pacer was surrounded by a huge crowd and he then stepped onto a chariot.

People did not stop there and he was escorted by a huge crowd and the Indian pacer basked in the much-deserved glory.

As India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia 2-1 on Tuesday, pacer T Natarajan had said that playing Test cricket for the country was always his dream.

"The last couple of months have been surreal. My time with #TeamIndia has been the best of my life. Playing Test cricket for India was a dream. We have overcome many hurdles on this tour to win this series. Overwhelmed with your support," Natarajan tweeted.

Natarajan was chosen as a net bowler for the Australia series, but the left-armer went on to represent the country in all three formats of the game. In his debut Test, Natarajan also went on to take three wickets, including the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the first innings.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Virat Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity.

